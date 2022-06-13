Indian Railways to connect Sikkim with rest of India; Check details of Sivok-Rangpo Rail Line here

Sivok-Rangpo Railway Line Project: Indian Railways to connect Sikkim with the rest of the country! The work on the Sivok – Rangpo railway line project is progressing at full throttle, according to the Railway Ministry. Once the project is completed, it will synergize new avenues of prosperity in the region. The total length of the Sivok – Rangpo rail line project is 44.96 kilometres. It would include 14 tunnels, with the longest tunnel of 5.27 kilometres and the smallest tunnel of 538 metres. According to the Railway Ministry, nearly, 45 per cent of the total mining has been completed. The Sivok – Rangpo railway line will include five railway stations, Sivok, Riyang, Melli, Rangpo, and Teesta Bazaar stations.

In September 2020, former Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, had said the Sivok – Rangpo new line project was included in the Budget of 2008-09. The line’s 41.55 km length falls in the state of West Bengal and 3.41 km falls in Sikkim. The latest anticipated project cost is Rs 4085 crore, he said. An expenditure of Rs 682 crore was incurred up to the month of March 2020 and an outlay of Rs 607 crore was provided for the financial year 2020-21, Goyal had previously stated.

Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry has also informed that Under Mission Raftaar, work is in progress on the 273 km 3rd line between Mathura – Jhansi section. Once the project is completed, train services will scale at a speed of more than 150 km per hour on this route, the Railway Ministry said recently. The Railway Board had sanctioned the construction work of the 3rd line between Mathura and Jhansi vide item number 15 of 2015-16 pink book. The total sanctioned cost of the 3rd line of the Mathura – Jhansi section project was Rs 3677.76 crore. In December 2015, the construction work on the 3rd line of the Mathura – Jhansi section was transferred to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a PSU under the Ministry of Railways.