Indian Railways to charge more for sleeper coaches? National Transporter busts fake news

According to the ministry, there is no such increase in prices for people booking sleeper seats.

As some media reports came out indicating some price hike for reserving seats in sleeper coaches, the Railway Ministry of India has taken out a statement. According to the ministry, there is no such increase in prices for people booking sleeper seats. A tweet by PIB Fact check noted that the information is false. Although it was a proposal to the Ministry of Railways but the ministry did not make any such statement on it or said that it is considering the price hike. It is to note that PIB fact check informs people about the facts and reality of any decision/ proposal made by the Indian government to clear all doubts.

A few days ago, many complained about the national transporter for the recent hike in some railway stations. The Railways took out a statement saying that the price hike was temporary and a measure taken to prevent crowding of people at some stations. To be sure, this hike of Rs 50 was made at some railway stations for short-distance trains. This was the government’s means to discourage people travelling unnecessarily amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. This was done in some of the stations in Mumbai. In the Mumbai Division, the fare was hiked in only seven railway stations from a total of 78 stations in the city.

Last month, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways introduced the first AC three-tier economy class coach which the ministry said will provide cheapest and best air-conditioned travel. These coaches have been rolled out as an economical means and are in between the current non-AC sleeper class coach and AC three-tier coach. These coaches will carry more passengers as the number of berths have been increased to 83 from earlier 72. The focus has also been made on improving designs when it comes to air-condition ducting that will provide individual vents for each berths, PTI reported.