Indian Railways to bring transparency! Ministry studying profiles of officials under anti-corruption drive

During an interaction with representatives from the Indian diaspora in Britain, Goyal recently said that steps have been taken by the Modi government to address the issue of transparency across all departments. (Image: Piyush Goyal Twitter handle)

Indian Railways to set an example of transparency! Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is taking a big step to make railway sector of India corruption-free. The Railway Minister, who was on a three-day visit to the UK, said that in a bid to set an example of transparency, the profiles of officials in the Railway Ministry are being studied. This, the minister says, is part of a bigger anti-corruption drive. According to a PTI report, during an interaction with representatives from the Indian diaspora in Britain, Goyal recently said that steps have been taken by the Modi government to address the issue of transparency across all departments. Also, a clean-up drive is being executed across all Indian states, he said.

During a “Fireside Chat” event with India Inc CEO Manoj Ladwa, which was organized by the Indian High Commission in London along with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Goyal said that action has been taken on several officers who have had integrity issues in several departments. He further claimed that his ministry is now studying profiles of many officers to see if some action can be initiated in an attempt to give a message to the others.

When asked about achieving a “corruption-mukt Bharat”, the Railway Minister said that in the states where his party (BJP-led NDA government) has come into power, they are trying to bring about a change. Goyal said that the banking sector is being cleaned up. He further added that more and more transparency is being brought in so people start recognizing that information is now out in the market and if they do not perform, they will be hauled up.

Goyal, who is on his visit to the UK for the first time since taking charge of the Commerce and Industry Ministry, struck a note of caution about future trade agreements in order to ensure they are in the best interest of India, the report said.