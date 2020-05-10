Indian Railways to begin passenger train services! IRCTC ticket bookings to open soon; details here

The bookings for special trains will start from 4 PM onwards on May 11.

Indian Railways to begin passenger train services! In a big relief for people across the country, Indian Railways has decided to partially resume passenger train services from May 12. The bookings for special trains that will travel to major stations, with selective stoppages, will start from 4 PM onwards on May 11. To begin with the national transporter will start passenger train operations with 15 pairs of trains, which means 30 journeys including the return trips.

According to Indian Railways, these trains will run from the New Delhi railway station to the following destinations:

Dibrugarh

Agartala

Howrah

Patna

Bilaspur

Ranchi

Bhubaneswar

Secunderabad

Bengaluru

Chennai

Thiruvananthapuram

Madgaon

Mumbai Central

Ahmedabad

Jammu Tawi

Passengers wishing to travel on these special trains will be able to book tickets only on the IRCTC website (https://www.irctc.co.in/). The national transporter has also said that ticket booking counters at all railway stations will remain closed. No counter tickets, including platform tickets, will be up for sale at the railway stations.