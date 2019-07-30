Indian Railways to become world’s first 100 per cent ‘Green rail’ system! Piyush Goyal reveals mega plan

On the electrification front, Goyal said that Indian Railways has set the target of 100 per cent electrification of its tracks by 2022.

Indian Railways is aiming to become the world’s first 100 per cent ‘green railways’! Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has termed the Narendra Modi government’s proposal to make the national transporter environment-friendly as a “grand plan”. Talking about the details of the government’s ambitious proposal in Rajya Sabha, Goyal said that Indian Railways is trying to see expand the use of solar energy. Goyal announced that Indian Railways is setting up solar panels on unused land of railways. “This will serve a dual purpose. Firstly, the land will be saved from encroachment, and the energy generated will be fed into the power grid,” Goyal informed the upper House in Parliament. According to the Railway Minister the initiative will take time, since it is not a “normal program”.

Earlier this year, FE had reported about Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways big plan to invest Rs 18,000 crore on solar power units along tracks. Goyal has exuded hope that 10 years from now, Indian Railways can be the world’s first 100 per cent “Green Railways”. Goyal also said that unless one aspires for big goals, one cannot achieve big targets. Apart from this setting up solar energy installations on its unutilised land, Indian Railways was emphasizing on electrification of tracks and shifting to bio-diesel usage to acquire the tag of “Green Railways”, Goyal said in the Upper House.

On the electrification front, Goyal said that Indian Railways has set the target of 100 per cent electrification of its tracks by 2022. Goyal said that Indian Railways is reducing the diesel cost inputs by fast electrifying its tracks on a large scale. In 2017-18, Indian Railways has electrified 4,000 plus kms and in 2018-19 this went over 5200 kms. Goyal said that Indian Railways was working towards the use of bio-diesel instead of diesel on tracks located in border areas and in narrow gauge.

Goyal also disclosed that Indian Railways is working on a plan that every train that comes to Delhi should come through electric traction in the very near future.