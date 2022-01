Indian Railways to augment additional coaches in 12 pairs of trains; See full list here

Western Railways has decided to augment additional coaches in as many as 12 pairs of trains on a temporary basis.

This step has been taken by the national transporter for the convenience of passengers.

Additional coaches in several trains: From now, rail traveling would get easier and more convenient for passengers! Indian Railways has announced the introduction of extra coaches in several trains. However, these extra coaches’ trains will be available on a temporary basis. The Western Railway has issued a statement recently saying that the zonal railway has decided to augment additional coaches in as many as 12 pairs of trains on a temporary basis. This step has been taken by the national transporter for the convenience of passengers. Here is the list of 12 pairs of trains to run with additional coaches and their details: Train Number 22945/22946 Mumbai Central-Okha (daily) to run with an additional AC 2-tier coach. Ex Mumbai Central from 15 January to 14 February and Ex Okha from 18 January to 17 February

Train Number 19252/19251 Okha-Somnath (daily) augmented with an additional AC 2-tier coach. Ex Okha from 16 January to 15 February and Ex Somnath from 17 January to 16 February

Train Number 12927/12928 Mumbai Central-Ekta Nagar (daily) to run with an additional AC 2-tier coach. Ex Mumbai Central from 15 January to 14 February and Ex Ekta Nagar from 16 January to 15 February

Train Number 12961/12962 Mumbai Central-Indore (daily) to run with an additional AC 2-tier coach. Ex Mumbai Central from 17 January to 16 February and Ex Indore from 18 January to 17 February

Train Number 22956/22955 Bhuj-Bandra Terminus (daily) to run with an additional AC 3-tier coach. Ex Bhuj from 16 January to 14 February (except 20 and 24 January) and Bandra Terminus from 17 January and 15 February (except 21 and 25 January)

Train Number 12972/12971 Bhavnagar Terminus-Bandra Terminus (daily) to run with an additional Sleeper class coach. Ex Bhavnagar Terminus from 17 January to 31 January (except 20, 21, 25, 30 January) and Bandra Terminus from 20 January to 3 February (except 23, 24, 28 January and 2 February 2022)

Train Number 19217/19218 Bandra Terminus-Veraval (daily) to run with an additional Sleeper class coach. Ex Bandra Terminus from 18 January to 1 February (except 21, 22, 26 and 31 January) and Veraval from 19 January to 2 February (except on 22, 23, 27 January and 1 February)

Train Number 19165/19166 Ahmedabad-Dharbanga to run with an additional AC 2-tier coach. Ex Ahmedabad from 16 January to 16 February (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) and Dharbanga from 19 January to 19 February (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday)

Train Number 19167/19168 Ahmedabad-Varanasi to run with an additional AC 2-tier coach. Ex Ahmedabad from 15 January to 15 February (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and Saturday) and Varanasi from 18 January to 18 February (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday)

Train Number 12919/12920 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to run with an additional AC 2-tier coach. Ex Dr Ambedkar Nagar from 15 January to 14 February and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from 17 January to 16 February

Train Number 12923/12924 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Nagpur to run with an additional AC 2-tier coach. Ex Dr Ambedkar Nagar from 18 January to 15 February (Tuesday) and Ex Nagpur from 19 January to 16 February (Wednesday)

Train Number 19305/19036 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Kamakhya to run with an additional AC 2-tier coach. Ex Dr Ambedkar Nagar from 20 January to 17 February (Thursday) and Kamakhya from 23 January to 20 February (Sunday)

