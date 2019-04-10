Indian Railways Tirupati station turns eco-friendly! Gets green Gold rating; details here

By: | Updated: April 10, 2019 3:39 PM

Recently, the Tirupati railway station in Andhra Pradesh has been awarded IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Gold rating.

The railway station has been equipped with many modern facilities and passenger-friendly amenities.

Tirupati railway station goes green! Another achievement by Indian Railways for adopting green concepts and reducing the adverse environmental impacts! Recently, the Tirupati railway station in Andhra Pradesh has been awarded IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Gold rating. The green railway stations rating system was developed by CII-IGBC with the support of Environment Directorate of Indian Railways, which includes operational savings, reduction in electrical energy consumption, reduction in water consumption, effective waste management, improved accessibility to stations, enhanced health, well-being as well as safety of commuters, good ventilation, indoor environment quality, user-friendly design for differently abled and elderly people etc.

The Tirupati railway station, which has been revamped under Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry’s station beautification and redevelopment plan has been given an all-new makeover. The railway station has also been equipped with many modern facilities and passenger-friendly amenities including snack kiosk, LED lights across the station building, etc. Also, Tirupati railway station has adopted several eco-friendly measures including a solid waste management plan, plastic-free environment, good indoor ventilation among various others.

Earlier this year, the Railway Ministry announced that the national transporter is all set to give a 5-star hotel like experience to passengers travelling to Balaji Temple via train by launching a premium lounge called ‘ATITHI’ at the Tirupati station. A few months back, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted about the futuristic plans for Tirupati station, stating that soon, it will serve as a benchmark for other railway stations across India. The futuristic plans for the station include drop off facility, security check, hotel block, food court, departure concourse, waiting area for passengers and newly developed platform. In addition to these new facilities, a railway station plaza, as well as a multiplex, has also been proposed by Indian Railways.

The Railway Ministry had targeted to complete the redevelopment work of 68 stations by February 2019-end. Some of the stations, which were revamped over the past few months include New Delhi railway station (NDLS), Tirupati railway station, Lonavala railway station, Jaipur Junction, Haridwar railway station, Patna Junction, Sainagar Shirdi railway station, etc.

