Indian Railways time table 2019: Timings of several Northern Railways trains revised from today; check list

Indian Railways time table 2019: If you travel frequently by Indian Railways trains, here is some news for you! Recently, Indian Railways has revised the time table for several train services that run under the Northern Railway zone. Therefore, it is advisable to check the revised time table first before booking a train ticket. Under the Northern Railways’ new time table plan, several trains have been extended, cancelled, renumbered, introduced or speeded up. Also, the frequency of many trains has been increased and decreased. The revised time table is effective from 1 July 2019, i.e. today. Following is the full list of Northern Railways’ revised time table:

Introduction of new Tejas trains: (Proposed)

Train number 22425/22426 New Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express

Train number 12585/12586 New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express

Extension of trains:

Train number 12205/12206 Dehradun-New Delhi Nanda Devi Express has been extended upto Kota Junction

Train number 54391/54392 Aligarh-Moradabad passenger train has been extended upto Gajraula

Train number 74991/74992 Ambala-AmbAndora DEMU has been extended upto Daulatpur Chowk

Train number 12037/12038 New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi Express has been extended upto Lohian Khas

Increase/Decrease in frequency of trains:

Frequency of train number 12275/12276 Allahabad-New Delhi Humsafar Express increased from tri-weekly to four days in a week.

Frequency of train number 12037/12038 New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi Express decreased from five days to two days in a Week.

Renumbering of trains:

Train number 14369 Singrauli-Tanakpur Express renumbered as 15073

Train number 14370 Tanakpur-Singrauli Express renumbered as 15074

Train number 24369 Shaktinagar-Tanakpur Express renumbered as 15075

Train number 24370 Tanakpur-Singrauli Express renumbered as 15076

Train number 15209 Saharsa-Amritsar Express renumbered as 14617

Train number 15210 Amritsar-Saharsa Express renumbered as 14618

Train number 14115 Prayag Ghat-Haridwar Express renumbered as 14229

Train number 14116 Haridwar-Prayag Ghat Express renumbered as 14230

Train number 12205 Kota-Dehradun Express renumbered as 12401

Train number 12206 Dehradun-Kota Express renumbered as 12402

Train cancellation:

Train number 54393/54394 Moradabad-Gajraula passenger train

Train number 54651/54652 Jammu Tawi-Udhampur passenger train

New connectivity:

Connectivity of train number 54391/54392 Aligarh-Moradabad passenger train has been changed to Gajraula.

Change in nomenclature of trains:

Train number 12207 JammuTawi-Kathgodam Garibrath changed to Express train.

Train number 12208 Kathgodam-JammuTawi Garibrath changed to Express train.

Train number 12209 Kathgodam-Kanpur Central Garibrath changed to Express train.

Train number 12210 Kanpur Central-Kathgodam Garibrath changed to Express train.

Train number 12037 New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi changed to Intercity Express.

Train number 12038 Ludhiana-New Delhi Shatabdi changed to Intercity express.

Train number 12043 New Delhi-Moga Shatabdi changed to Intercity Express.

Train number 12044 Moga-New Delhi Shatabdi changed to Intercity Express.

Additionally, a total of 87 trains have been speeded up. The departure timings of 148 trains have been changed, out of which 93 trains have been preponed and 55 trains have been postponed. The arrival timings of 118 trains have been changed as well, out of which 57 trains have been preponed and 61 trains have been postponed.