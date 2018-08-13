New Indian Railways time-table 2018: Timings of over 300 Northern Railway trains revised; check full list

While the departure time of 57 trains has been preponed that of 58 trains has been postponed.

Indian Railways has announced a new time-table for 2018 and part of 2019 that will be effective from August 15! In a press release, the Northern Railway zone of Indian Railways announced that with the implementation of the new railway time-table the departure and arrival timings of over 300 trains will change. While the departure time of 57 trains has been preponed that of 58 trains has been postponed. Similarly, the arrival timings of 102 trains has been preponed while that of 84 trains has been postponed. Notably the timings of several Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duronto, Mahamana and Humsafar Express trains has been changed.

Additionally many Mail/Express trains will now have new arrival and departure timings. These changes are part of the Indian Railways new time-table and frequent railway passengers would benefit from noting if the trains they travel in most often will see a change in their departure and arrival timings. Below is the full list of over 300 Indian Railways trains under Northern Railway whose departure and arrival timings will change from August 15:

New Indian Railways time-table 2018: List of trains with departure preponed

New Indian Railways time-table 2018: List of trains with departure postponed

New Indian Railways time-table 2018: List of trains with arrival preponed

New Indian Railways time-table 2018: List of trains with arrival postponed

Indian Railways has been facing flak for its deteriorating punctuality of trains. In 2018-19, Indian Railways registered its worst punctuality number of 70%. While Indian Railways has attributed this to the ongoing focus on track safety and maintenance work, various zones have also increased the total run time of several trains to make sure that the trains run on time. Interestingly, in a recent report, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India said that one of the noteworthy reasons for train delays is the inadequate infrastructure at stations. CAG recommended that Indian Railways should look to augment capacity at platforms and at the lines around the stations.

Indian Railways releases a new time-table every year to inform passengers about the departure and arrival timings of trains. The new time-table also announces new trains and their timings. The move is also aimed at improving and enhancing the capacity utilisation on an already congested Indian Railways network.