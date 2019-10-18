Indian Railways tickets bonanza! No more waiting for confirmed tickets; additional seats being made available

Trains will be provided with additional berths to accommodate more passengers.

Indian Railways train tickets bonanza! Planning your journey during this festive season and worried about getting confirmed tickets? If yes, then you would be glad to know that Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is taking new measures to ease train journeys for passengers. From now, passengers will not have to wait for getting confirmed train tickets as the Railway Ministry is arranging additional seats/berths for the passengers. With this initiative of the national transporter, passengers will be able to get more confirmed tickets than before. According to the ministry, from now on, the two power car generators in trains that provide electricity to fans, lights, mobile charging points, and other onboard electrical appliances, will not be required. Instead, the trains will be provided with additional berths to accommodate more passengers.

Several Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, Sampark Kranti, Humsafar Express and hundreds of Mail/Express trains are being been converted to create more seats for passengers in an eco-friendly way that will not only help Indian Railways save diesel cost, but also increase revenue through ticket sales.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is also taking various other measures in order to provide more confirmed tickets to passengers. A few months ago, the national transporter, for the first time introduced a system of biometric identification to provide confirmed train seats to passengers in general class unreserved coaches. The pilot project was launched in the month of July at Western Railways’ Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus railway stations. The project aims to prevent stampede like situation at railway platforms at the time of boarding trains with unreserved coaches.

Also, with the upgradation of the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website last year, Indian Railways had introduced the ‘CNF Probability’ feature, which gives passengers a forecast of confirmation probability, determining the chances of getting a confirmed ticket. The national transporter had also made its reservation charts public, allowing railway passengers to make a more informed choice since the status of any vacant seat/berth is visible after the preparation of the chart. Apart from these steps, other measures including the concept of Hand-Held Terminals (HHTs), PNR linking, etc., have also been introduced by Indian Railways to maximize the number of confirmed tickets.