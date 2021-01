The national transporter has also urged the media to refrain from publishing or circulating such unfounded reports.

Indian Railways passengers, take a note! The Railway Ministry has clarified reports on fare hike in passenger trains. Recently, certain sections of the media made some baseless claims about the possibility of hike in passenger train fares. The national transporter has rebuffed these reports that are claiming about the train fare hike possibility. According to an AIR report, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways had said that these reports have no factual basis and at present, any proposal to increase the fare of passenger trains is not under consideration. Besides, the national transporter has also urged the media to refrain from publishing or circulating such unfounded reports.