Indian Railways Ticket Checking Drive: Western zone recovers over Rs 90 crore as fine from ticketless travel

Indian Railways conducts Ticket Checking Drive! In a bid to keep a check on unauthorized travelling, the Western Railway zone has been conducting regular ticket checking drives. With these intensive ticket checking drives, the Western Railway has recovered an amount of Rs 94.21 crore for irregular travel while an amount of Rs 35.45 lakh were received by the zone as a fine from without mask cases during the period April 2021 to February 2022. According to a press release issued by Western Railways, nearly 15.92 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including unbooked luggage cases were detected during the checks conducted from April 2021 to February 2022, resulting in a recovery of Rs 94.21 crore.

During the period, a total of nine cases of transfer of reserved tickets were detected and an amount of more than Rs 13,000 was realized. Apart from this, a total of 660 beggars were apprehended and evicted, the Western Railway said. Also, according to the zonal railway, 710 unauthorized hawkers were apprehended, out of which, 261 were charged and an amount of around Rs 1,10,000 was realized as railway dues. A total of 447 persons were prosecuted and an amount of Rs 1,45,870 was recovered in fine, the Western Railway stated.

The staff of Ticket Checking has been vested with the power to collect fines from passengers without masks. As a result of this, as many as 20,092 cases of passengers travelling without masks were detected and an estimated amount of Rs 35.45 lakh was recovered from 17 April 2021 to 28 February 2022 over Western Railways. The Western Railway has urged passengers to travel with proper and valid tickets and carry valid ID cards to avoid any inconvenience. Also, railway passengers have been requested by the national transporter to always wear masks and follow other Covid-related protocols.