Indian Railways temporarily suspends more passenger trains due to Cyclone Yaas; see list of cancelled services

Over the past few days, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways had cancelled several passenger train services due to Cyclone Yaas.

Cancellation of Passenger Train Services: Indian Railways passengers, if you are planning a train journey, here’s some news for you. Over the past few days, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways had cancelled several passenger train services due to Cyclone Yaas. In view of the cyclonic storm, the national transporter has announced the cancellation of more train services yesterday. According to a statement issued by the South Eastern Railway Zone, several special trains and passenger DEMU trains have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure against Cyclone Yaas. Following is the complete list of passenger train services cancelled by the South Eastern Railway Zone on 24 April 2021:

Train no. 02809 from Mumbai CSMT to Howrah cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 02810 from Howrah to Mumbai CSMT cancelled on 27.05.2021

Train no. 02101 from LTT to Howrah cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 02102 from Howrah to LTT cancelled on 27.05.2021

Train no. 78010 from Bhanjpur to Rupsa cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 78011 from Rupsa to Bhanjpur cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 78012 from Bhanjpur to Rupsa cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 78013 from Rupsa to Baripada cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 78015 from Baripada to Bangriposi cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 78014 from Bangriposi to Baripada cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 78016 from Baripada to Rupsa cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 78017 from Rupsa to Baripada cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 78019 from Baripada to Bangriposi cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 78018 from Bangriposi to Baripada cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 78020 from Baripada to Rupsa cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 78009 from Rupsa to Bhanjpur cancelled on 25.05.2021

Train no. 78010 from Bhanjpur to Rupsa cancelled on 26.05.2021

Train no. 78011 from Rupsa to Bhanjpur cancelled on 26.05.2021

Train no. 78012 from Bhanjpur to Rupsa cancelled on 26.05.2021

Train no. 78013 from Rupsa to Baripada cancelled on 26.05.2021

Train no. 78015 from Baripada to Bangriposi cancelled on 26.05.2021

Train no. 78014 from Bangriposi to Baripada cancelled on 26.05.2021

Train no. 78016 from Baripada to Rupsa cancelled on 26.05.2021

Train no. 78017 from Rupsa to Baripada cancelled on 26.05.2021

Train no. 78019 from Baripada to Bangriposi cancelled on 26.05.2021

Train no. 78018 from Bangriposi to Baripada cancelled on 26.05.2021

Train no. 78020 from Baripada to Rupsa cancelled on 26.05.2021

Train no. 78009 from Rupsa to Bhanjpur cancelled on 26.05.2021

Train no. 68006 from Tatanagar to Kharagpur cancelled on 25.05.2021 and 26.05.2021

Train no. 68005 from Kharagpur to Tatanagar cancelled on 25.05.2021 and 26.05.2021