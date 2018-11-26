Indian Railways takes witty dig at IndiGo, other airlines over web-checkin; lists reasons to travel by trains

In a witty take on extra charges that passengers have to shell out, the national transporter in a tweet listed out the benefits of travelling by “good old” Indian Railways.

Indian Railways takes a dig at IndiGo web-checkin fiasco! Amidst the ongoing controversy around additional charges by IndiGo for web-checkin, Indian Railways has taken a clear swipe at low-cost airlines. In a witty take on extra charges that passengers have to shell out, the national transporter in a tweet listed out the benefits of travelling by “good old” Indian Railways at “affordable rates”. Indian Railways has also pointed out that passengers can reduce their carbon footprint by opting to travel by trains instead of planes. “No need to pay extra charges for Web-Checkins. No long queues for checking in your luggage. Avoid unreasonable tariff & reduce your carbon footprint by travelling on the good old Indian Railways at affordable rates,” the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

The tweet also has a small infographic that points to four advantages of train journeys over air travel – no web-checkins needed, pre-allocated seats, no extra charge and affordable rates. Indian Railways tweet comes even as IndiGo has issued a clarification that the airline’s web-checkin policy has not changed. The whole controversy started on Sunday, when a passenger tweeted to IndiGo, describing his inability to do a web-checkin without paying extra. In a reply, IndiGo said, “As per our revised policy, all seats will be chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability. ~Prabh” In a follow-on reply, IndiGo said, “Our revised seat policy is effective since 14th of November, 2018. ~Prabh.” The tweet kicked up a furore on social media, with buzz that other low-cost carriers may also start charging for the process of web-checkin. The Ministry for Civil Aviation too said it would review the decision to check whether it is in compliance to the existing rules.

No need to pay extra charges for Web-Checkins. No long queues for checking in your luggage. Avoid unreasonable tariff & reduce your carbon footprint by travelling on the good old Indian Railways at affordable rates. pic.twitter.com/ks9fVphoLO — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 26, 2018

However, IndiGo has today afternoon issued a statement saying that there has been no change in its web-checkin policy and that passengers can still pre-book free seats during web-checkin, subject to availability. The check-in at airports continues to be free, the airline clarified.

Even as it takes a dig at low-cost airlines over affordability and extra charges, Indian Railways itself has faced flak from railway passengers for the flexi-fare system it introduced in 2016. Under the flexi-fare system, passengers travelling on premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express had to shell out extra fare as the occupancy in trains went up. A recent report by the CAG had also urged Indian Railways to rationalise its flexi-fare scheme, pointing out that on some routes, it is cheaper to travel by air than trains. The national transporter reticently revised its flexi-fare scheme, removing it from several trains and also offering discounts and reducing the maximum fare cap to attract passengers back.