Indian Railways takes these steps to avoid delay of trains during foggy weather; Details 

Normal life have been affected amid the cold and foggy weather conditions prevailing in North India. Several states of the region including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Bihar are witnessing heavy to very heavy fog like conditions. The visibility in the national capital was reduced to 50 metres, disrupting the movement of rail, road and air traffic.

Several trains are running late, while few were cancelled and some rescheduled due to the prevailing weather conditions. The Indian Railways had announced certain measures for smooth running of trains in the foggy weather.

Also Read: Vivek Express: India’s longest train to operate four days a week! Details inside

Fog Safe devices

The Ministry of Railways’ has decided to use reliable Fog Safe devices in locomotives. With the use of these devices, the maximum permissible speed of the train can be enhanced from 60 kmph to 75 kmph during this weather condition.

Speed control

The loco pilots have to observe all sorts of precautions during the foggy season. It has been decided that, if the loco pilot of the train feels that the visibility is restricted due to the fog, then he can run the train at a speed in which he can control the train. This move aims to be prepared to stop any obstruction. However, the maximum speed should not exceed 75 kmph.

Also Read: IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav train to begin journey for ’05 Jyotirlinga Yatra’ – Know fare, steps to book and other details

Crew changing location

The zonal railways should review the crew changing locations. In a statement, the IR said, “Railways may create infrastructure at new/additional crew changing locations. All crews (Loco Pilots/Assistant Loco Pilots and Guards) on stationary duty should be utilized for train working especially during fog.”

Use of Yellow/Black luminous indication strips

The signal sighting boards, whistle boards, fog signal posts, and the lifting barriers at the busy level crossing gates should be provided with Yellow/Black luminous indication strips. Apart from this, the loco pilots have to whistle frequently to warn the gatemen and road users of an approaching train at level crossings.