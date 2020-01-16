Indian Railways takes strides in going paperless! Signs MoU with RailTel for Phase 2 of e-office execution

Indian Railways has signed an MoU with RailTel, a Mini Ratna PSU under the Railway Ministry, for the phase 2 execution of NIC e-office.

Indian Railways takes strides in going paperless! Indian Railways has signed an MoU with RailTel, a Mini Ratna PSU under the Railway Ministry, for the phase 2 execution of NIC e-office. Under this phase, RailTel will register a total of 39,000 users over 34 Divisions of Indian Railways on the NIC e-office platform by 30 June 2020. According to Railway Ministry, phase 1 for the execution of NIC e-office started with a mandate to complete the work by March 2020. But, the PSU completed the work way ahead of time and successfully created over 50,000 users in 58 units of Indian Railways. Additionally, RailTel also trained the executives to handle the platform in a span of just six months’ time.

A cloud-enabled software, NIC e-office is developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The software is being deployed or hosted from RailTel’s Tier III certified data centres at Secundrabad and Gurugram. The software is based on the Central Secretariat Manual of e-office Procedure. At present, four modules namely, File Management System (eFile), Collaboration and Messaging Services (CAMS), Knowledge Management System (KMS) and Personnel Information Management System (PIMS) are the part of the e-office system being implemented.

According to the Railway Ministry, e-office enables paper-less culture. It will not only save operational cost but the system will also reduce the carbon footprint which is one of the world’s most urgent needs, impacting every citizen of the country.

After the completion of phase 1, Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel said that the implementation of e-office has helped the national transporter in saving paper as well as increased pace and efficiency of the users. In the last few months, over 2,50,000 receipts have been created, he said. The e-office system is expected to provide an efficient, effective as well as a reliable way to handle office documents and files. Some of the other immediate benefits of the NIC e-office system are quick disposal of files as well as systematic and timely monitoring of pending files.