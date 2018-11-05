Indian Railways takes safety leap! Eliminates thousands of unmanned level crossings; only 77 left

As per the latest data, in the last seven months, as many as 3,402 unmanned level crossings had been eliminated.

Unmanned level crossings: Big move towards safety Indian Railways! As part of its drive to enhance safety, Indian Railways has eliminated a large number of unmanned level crossings on the broad gauge network. As per the latest data, in the last seven months, as many as 3,402 unmanned level crossings had been eliminated. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, there were 3,479 unmanned level crossings on broad gauge routes. Now, the national transporter plans to get rid of the remaining 77 unmanned level crossings by the end of this year. By the elimination of unmanned level crossings, undertaken by Piyush Goyal led-Indian Railways, the number of railway accidents have reduced to 3 in 2018-2019 from 65 in 2009-2010, says Indian Railways.

According to the press release by the national transporter, Indian Railways has taken a mission area in order to eliminate all unmanned level crossings on broad gauge network. Moreover, special efforts have been made so that elimination of these unmanned level crossings can be completed at the earliest. The report by the ministry further stated that most of these unmanned level crossings have been eliminated either by building road over bridges, a subway or by posting personnel to man the gate. It also mentioned that all unmanned level crossings on routes where speed is more than 130 km per hour and on sub-urban routes have been eliminated as well.

The elimination of unmanned level crossings have been undertaken across twelve zonal railways namely, Central Railway, East Central Railway, Eastern Railway, East Coast Railway, North East Frontier Railway, North Eastern Railway, Southern Railway, South Central Railway, South East Central Railway, South Eastern Railway and West Central Railway are now completely free from unmanned level crossings on Broad Gauge routes, the report added.

In order to eliminate all unmanned railways crossings from its entire network, the Indian Railways have been working on a plan to advance the deadline of March 2020.