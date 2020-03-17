Indian Railways takes noteworthy steps to prevent spread of Coronavirus; 7 passenger-friendly measures

The Railway Board has asked the zonal railways to ensure proper cleanliness of train coaches, toilets, pantry cars along with their proper disinfection.

Indian Railways steps up preparedness to tackle Coronavirus threat! In order to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is taking several noteworthy steps. Recently, the national transporter also decided to withdraw the provision of blankets as well as curtains in air-conditioned coaches of all trains. Apart from this move, the Railway Board has recently issued a set of guidelines to all the zones across the Indian Railways network. In view of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the following measures are being implemented by the Railway Ministry across all the zones of the Indian Railways network:

1. The Railway Board has asked the zonal railways to ensure proper cleanliness of train coaches, toilets, pantry cars along with their proper disinfection.

2. The zones have been asked to ensure the cleaning of air-filters of AC coaches at the time of primary maintenance.

3. Availability of water and liquid soaps in coach toilets and pantry cars should be ensured all the zonal railways.

4. Regular as well as proper cleaning by OBHS (on board housekeeping service) staff to be ensured. Also, the OBHS staff to be advised to clean the doors, door latches, door handles, taps, etc., periodically as these areas are frequently touched by passengers.

5. All the zones have been asked to ensure the full watering of trains at watering stations.

6. The zonal railways have been notified that proper cleaning of train coaches as well as watering at CTS should be ensured.

7. The linen should be provided to railway passengers in sealed packets. Also, linen attendants should be strictly advised to not supply used linen to passengers in any circumstances.

Besides these measures, all zonal railways have been notified that posters of A4 size in both, Hindi and English languages should be pasted at each doorway of the train coaches.