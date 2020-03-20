Indian Railways takes many steps amidst Coronavirus outbreak; uses special technique to clean blankets, linen

All blankets are being soaked in a high temperature in the tumble dryers of the laundries.

Indian Railways prepares to tackle spread of Coronavirus: With the COVID-19 infection spreading, the Central Railway zone of Indian Railways has taken a slew of initiatives to better the cleaning standards for blankets as well as other linen that are used by railway passengers during the train journeys. All blankets are being soaked in a high temperature in the tumble dryers of the laundries. Under the high temperature soak of the blankets and other linen, the temperature is raised to 75-80 degree C. The high temperature soak can be supplemented by UV light immersion, it is said. Besides this initiative, in a bid to ensure cleanliness and hygiene, especially in light of COVID 19 advisory, special efforts are being put-in place, during the primary maintenance of coaches in coaching depots of the zone, according to details shared by Central Railways. Some of the major measures that are being implemented by Central Railways are as follows:

1) Linen cleanliness is being ensured with laundries and coach attendants are being counselled to ensure availability of fresh linen to customers or passengers.

2) Focussed wiping and cleaning is being done by the zonal railways at all passenger interface areas, components in train coaches such as door handles, wash basins, berth grab handles, entry doors, partition door handles, etc.

3) Intensive cleaning, as well as disinfection of toilets, is also being ensured. For the cleaning purpose, the recommended disinfectant Johnson Diversey Triad is being used, Central Railways stated.

4) The OBHS (on board housekeeping service) staff has been counselled and also, frequent en route cleaning in coaches as well as topping up of liquid handwash soap is also being ensured by Central Railways.

5) Apart from these measures, the coaching depot maintenance staff, as well as contract staff, have been counselled to be careful towards personal hygiene and take guard against infections.