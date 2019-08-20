Indian Railways takes leap for cleanliness and hygiene; installs 98 bio-toilets in trains in a single day

So far, Indian Railways has successfully installed as many as 2,17,790 bio-toilets in 60,657 number of train coaches.

Indian Railways installs bio-toilets on priority basis! In a bid to contribute to the environment as well as to improve the facilities offered by the national transporter, Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry is implementing several measures. One of the significant steps taken by Indian Railways is to set up bio-toilets in trains across the network. On Sunday i.e., 18 August, a total of 98 bio-toilets were installed in trains, missing the century mark by just 2! So far, Indian Railways has successfully installed as many as 2,17,790 bio-toilets in 60,657 number of train coaches. With this move, the national transporter has taken a giant leap for cleanliness.

The bio-toilet project of Indian Railways is indigenous development of technology, a first-of-its step that is being used by any railay network in the world for onboard accelerated digestion of human waste. The bio-toilets are placed underneath the lavatories. The human waste discharged into these toilets is acted upon by anaerobic bacteria, converting human waste into water and small amount of bio-gases. Following this, the bio-gases escape into atmosphere, while the waste water is discharged after chlorination onto the track.

Therefore, human waste does not fall on the rail tracks. This helps to maintain hygiene and cleanliness at on Indian Railways tracks, and also facilitate coaches and track maintenance staff to perform their work more efficiently. The bio-toilet project of the national transporter is also aligned to Modi government’s ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.

The technology for the bio-toilets in Indian Railways has been jointly developed by Indian Railways’ Engineers & DRDO’s scientists. According to the Railway Ministry, it is one such example where the technology developed for defence applications has been used for civilian purpose. The technology’s adaption and large scale deployment have been facilitated by collaboration between RDSO, DRDO and the field units of the national transporter.