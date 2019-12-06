Indian Railways takes giant leap with eco-friendly step; saves crores with new technology for passenger trains

For HOG system, locomotives and coaches are required to be modified.

Indian Railways saves crores, becomes more environment-friendly! Premium passenger trains of Indian Railways with AC coaches generally run on the End-on-Generation (EOG) system. This adds to both air and noise pollution. In a bid to control the pollution, Indian Railways has developed an improvised converter, Head on Generation (HOG), in electric locomotives. This can replace diesel generators. It utilizes power from overhead catenary in order to feed auxiliaries in the coaches hauled by electric locomotives. According to the Railway Ministry, it saves up to 1 million litres of diesel per train annually.

For HOG system, locomotives and coaches are required to be modified. Over the years, the locomotives that have been manufactured by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) are HOG compliant. Moreover, from April 2018 onwards, the pace of HOG conversion works for Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches have been increased to harness the benefits of this high-end technology. Between the period April 2018 and 5 November 2019, a total of 436 trains (cumulatively more than 500 trains) have been turned into HOG compliant trains. Also, the national transporter aims to convert the remaining EOG LHB rakes into HOG system on an accelerated pace in order to harness the benefits of the energy-efficient and eco-friendly technology. Some of the advantages of the HOG system are as follows:

With HOG system, the noise level reduces from 100 dB to noiseless

Till now, there has been a significant reduction of CO2 (over 2500 Ton) as well as NOX (over 10 Ton) emissions

The HOG system reduced consumption of diesel, leading to huge savings in operational costs to the tune of over Rs 1,100 crore per annum

Compared to EOG Power, which is Rs 22/unit, the HOG Power is economical at Rs 6/unit

The first HOG based electric locomotive, loco number 30277 (WAP7) having 2X500 KVA Hotel Load Converter was introduced by CLW in 2010. So far, over 550 electric locomotives have been provided with HOG system and are yielding benefits of savings on fuel bills to Indian Railways.

According to the Railway Ministry, all passenger electric locomotives that are being produced in Indian Railways’ Production Units namely CLW, Diesel Loco Modernization Works (DMW) and Diesel Locomotives Works (DLW) as well as all passenger coaches that are manufactured in Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Modern Coach Factory (MCF) and Rail Coach Factory (RCF) are now HOG compliant.