Indian Railways takes cool step to conserve water! Aerotors installed in Tejas Express basin taps

Specially-designed aerators have been installed in the basin-taps of Tejas Express train as a step towards water conservation, the Railway Ministry said today. The measure was taken by the Bhusawal Division of Central Railway zone. The aerators through their fine pores break the incoming stream of water into fine sub-streams. So, while the out-flowing water is sufficient for utilisation towards cleanliness, wastage is prevented by reducing excess flow. “Conservation of water…is not only an effective way to avoid enroute watering complaints in coaching trains but is also a small but significant step in conserving the precious resource,” the railways said in a statement.

“The aerators are to be fitted as a one-time measure and have been fitted in existing taps of Tejas Express without any modification or replacement of available taps,” it said. The initiative reduces water consumption of each tap by one-fourth and is a significant step towards water conservation, it added.