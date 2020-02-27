Indian Railways takes big leap with world’s 2nd largest Operation Control Centre for Dedicated Freight Corridor

It is being said to be one of the most modern as well as resilient control buildings of its kind globally for train operations.

Indian Railways to have one of the biggest Operation Control Centres! The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) will soon launch the world’s second-largest Operation Control Centre at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The state-of-the-art Operation Control Centre will act as the command centre for the entire route length of 1,856 km of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC). The total built-up area of the centre is 13,030 sq metre and it has been developed on 4.20 acres land. It is being said to be one of the most modern as well as resilient control buildings of its kind globally for train operations.

The divyang-friendly Operation Control Centre has a green building rating of GRIHA4, equipped with solar power and rain water harvesting. It houses a theatre of 1,560 sq metre with a video wall of more than 90 metres. The centre boasts modern interiors, best-in class acoustics and it has been designed ergonomically considering the needs of traffic controllers, claims Indian Railways.

The newly built Operation Control Centre has been equipped with first-of-its-kind integrated Supervisory, Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system and Train Management System (TMS). According to DFCCIL, the integrated SCADA system will enable traction controllers to monitor, control as well as remotely operate power supply equipment at Traction Sub Stations, Sectioning and Parallelling Posts for the entire network. Also, it would allow monitoring as well as control of other Auxiliary Sub Stations and equipment like HVAC, fire alarm at depots, stations and OCC from single location. Under ‘Make in India’ initiative, the system has been developed by Alstom, supported by their design teams in Bengaluru.

The DFCs- EDFC and Western DFC (WDFC) projects are being executed by the DFCCIL. The EDFC will consist of two distinct segments- an electrified double-track segment, covering a distance of 1,409 km between Dankuni and Khurja and an electrified single-track segment, covering a distance of 447 km between Ludhiana (Dhandarikalan), Khurja and Dadri.

While the WDFC will cover a distance of 1,504 km of double line electric (2 X 25 KV) track from Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to Dadri via Vadodara-Ahmedabad-Palanpur-Phulera-Rewari, thus covering the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.