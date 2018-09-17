Indian Railways takes big leap towards safety! All unmanned crossings on major routes eliminated

Indian Railways has managed to either man or remove all level crossings on major routes across the railway network, thereby ridding itself of potential death traps for road users in its network.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has taken a big step towards ensuring safety! Following the Kushinagar accident in April, in which 13 school children were killed, Indian Railways has managed to either man or remove all level crossings on major routes across the railway network, thereby ridding itself of potential death traps for road users in its network, according to an IE report. Also, the Railway Minister has advanced the deadline to eliminate all unmanned level crossings. As per the records, nearly 600 unmanned level crossings across the country will be left by the end of this month. A big achievement by the national transporter is that now all routes where trains have a permissible speed of up to 130 kmph, are now free of unmanned level crossings. The unmanned level crossings have either been removed by making subways for vehicles or manned by engaging ex-servicemen or closed.

Till the month of April, the Indian Railways network had 3,470 unmanned level crossings. Most of these crossings were, however, in low-traffic lines and areas where trains are allowed to run at much lower maximum speeds. According to officials, quoted in the report, more than 1,300 unmanned level crossings have been eliminated by way of manning or removal and the ones which remain see very little traffic every day and will be removed soon.

Joining the league of Central, Eastern, South East Central and West Central Railway zones of Indian Railways, recently, the Northeast Frontier Railway has become completely free of unmanned level crossings.

Unmanned level crossings have often affected the safety record of Indian Railways. However, the national transporter has adopted a policy of not constructing any new level crossings in its new projects. Since the year, 2007-08, 1,272 people have been killed in accidents at unmanned level crossings, the highest being in the year 2011-12, when 204 were killed in accidents. This year, so far, 16 people at unmanned level crossings have been killed.