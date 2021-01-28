Indian Railways takes another step towards zero carbon emission network; designs two 25KV shunting engines

Two 25 KV shunting engines have been recently designed at Kanchrapara Workshop in West Bengal.

Indian Railways takes another step towards a zero carbon emission network! Two 25 KV shunting engines have been recently designed at Kanchrapara Workshop in West Bengal, according to the Railway Ministry. These newly designed engines can also be operated by batteries, the ministry stated. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said with this achievement, Kanchrapara Workshop in West Bengal has become the first railway workshop in the country with smokeless electric traction. The Railway Ministry plans to transform the Indian Railways network into Green Railways by the year 2030 and has taken various steps towards mitigation of global warming as well as combating climate change.

Some of the key measures taken by the national transporter to achieve net zero carbon emission include railway electrification, green certification for installations or stations, improving energy efficiency of trains and locomotives as well as fixed installations, installing bio toilets in train coaches and also, switching to renewable sources of energy.

During 2014-20, the national transporter had completed electrification of more than 40,000 Rkm (63 per cent of Broad Gauge routes) in which electrification work has been done on 18,605 km, till the month of July 2020. Previously, during the period 2009-14, only 3,835 km electrification work was completed by Indian Railways. The Railway Ministry had a fixed target of electrification of 7000 Rkm for the year 2020-21. All railway routes on the Broad Gauge network have been planned to be electrified by December 2023.

Also, a number of initiatives have been taken by the national transporter to promote solar energy. Through roof top solar panels (Developer model), the national transporter is working to harness the potential of 500 Mega Watt (MW) energy. Apart from this, Indian Railways is also trying to generate power from land based solar installations for running trains. In addition to these measures, Indian Railways has taken several other steps towards zero carbon emission.