Indian Railways SWR pursues Mission Solar religiously; provides solar panels at 108 stations, 7 service buildings

Mission Solar by Indian Railways: By harnessing solar energy, the South Western Railway zone has contributed immensely towards the conservation of energy. O­ne of the significant actions taken by South Western Railways in this direction has been the installation of solar panels at railway stations, LC gates, service buildings, etc. This move will help in meeting the power needs of all railway stations as well as save expenditure for the national transporter. The South Western Railway zone has provided solar panels at 108 stations rooftop as well as seven service buildings, according to a statement issued by South Western Railways.

Some of the major railway stations where solar panels have been provided include KSR Bengaluru, Hubballi, Yesvantpur, Mysuru, Hosapete, Gadag, and Ballari. The seven service buildings provided with solar panels are (Rail Soudha, DRM’s Office-Hubballi; Railway Hospital-Hubballi; Parcel Office Bengaluru; DRM’s Office-Bengaluru; Railway Hospital -Bengaluru; DRM’s Office – Mysuru). Besides, the Workshops (Mysuru Workshop-500 KWp Capacity; Hubballi Workshop-1000 KWp Capacity), as well as Sheds, have been provided with Solar Rooftop plants as well. Also, solar panels have been set up at Hubballi EMD Shed (of 640 KWp), Krishnarajapuram Diesel Shed (of 240 KWp), etc. Additionally, as many as 299 Level Crossing gates are equipped with Solar Panels.

In the financial year 2020-21, Solar Panels of 100 KWp installed at Rail Soudha had produced 1.008 Lakh Units of energy, resulting in Rs 9.07 Lakh savings. In the last financial year, 320 KWp Solar Panels installed at DRM’s Office in Hubballi have produced 3.42 Lakh Units of electricity, saving Rs 11.37 Lakh. During the last financial year, Solar panels at Bengaluru DRM’s Office of 60 KWp have generated 78,934 Units of energy, saving an amount of Rs 2.62 Lakh. During 2020-21, 1.51 Lakh Units of energy have been generated from the 100 KWp Solar installation at Mysuru DRM’s Office, saving Rs 6.08 Lakh.

During the last fiscal, SSS Hubballi station’s Solar Panels of 220 KWp had produced 2.14 Lakh Units of energy, Yesvantpur’s 80 KWp Solar Panels has generated 0.99 Lakh Units and Mysuru station’s 110 KWp Solar Panel has generated 1.35 Lakh Units. During the last financial year, 49.41 Lakh Units of solar electricity were generated, saving in electricity bills to the tune of Rs 2.09 Crores. In the current fiscal, 20.37 Lakh Units of energy have been produced by solar panels so far, saving Rs 87.17 Lakh. The South Western Railway zone, during 2021-22, is expanding its solar initiatives as well as it is proposed to install solar installations at 20 railway stations.