Indian Railways’ SWR installs 4656.60 KWp solar panels at Service buildings and major stations so far; details

South Western Railway is o­ne of the Indian Railways zones which has taken giant strides aimed at the conservation of energy. The SWR zone, so far, has installed 4656.60 KWp Solar panels at Service buildings and major railway stations. SWR has provided solar panels at 120 stations rooftop as well as seven service buildings. Besides, Solar Rooftop plants have also been provided to both the Workshops in the zone and both the Sheds, Krishnarajapuram Diesel Shed and Hubballi EMD Shed. Additionally, as many as 295 Level Crossing gates have been provided with Solar Panels. During the last financial year, the solar electricity generation was 46.11 lakh units in the SWR zone resulting in saving in electricity bills to the tune of Rs 1.96 crores.

It is estimated that approximately 70 per cent of the electricity requirement of SSS Hubballi railway station during fiscal 2021-22 (Total consumption of energy – 4.8 Lakh Units) was met through solar energy. According to SWR, 83 per cent of the energy requirement of Hubballi workshop is being met from solar energy and 60 per cent of the energy requirement of Hubballi EMD shed with 1.13 Lakh unit annual consumption of energy is being met from solar power.

In fiscal 2021-22, 250 KWp Solar Panels installed at Rail Soudha have generated 2.75 Lakh Units of energy resulting in savings of Rs 15.51 Lakh. In the last financial year, 320 KWp Solar Panels installed at Hubballi DRM’s Office has generated 84,294 units of electricity resulting in a saving of Rs 2.80 Lakh. The 80 KWp Solar panels at Bengaluru DRM’s Office have generated 94,115 units of energy during the last fiscal resulting in Rs 4.25 Lakh savings. Also, 1.28 Lakh Units of energy have been generated from the 100 KWp Solar installation at Mysuru DRM’s Office during the financial year 2021-22 which has resulted in Rs 5.11 Lakh savings.

During the same period, 1045kWp Solar Panels installed at Hubballi Workshop generated solar energy of 11.21 Lakh units which contributed to Rs 47.28 Lakh as savings and 500kWp solar panels installed at Mysore Workshop generated solar energy of 5.36 Lakh units contributing to Rs 18.40 Lakh as savings. The generation of 6.77, 2.46 and 1.80 Lakh units has been contributed by 640 kWp solar panels installed in Hubballi EMD shed, 240kWp solar panels in Krishnarajapuram Diesel Shed and 170kWp solar panels in IOH Shed respectively. All three of them together contributed to savings of Rs 52.04 Lakh.

During 2021-22, Solar Panels at SSS Hubballi railway station had generated energy of 3.38 Lakh Units, 80 KWp Solar Panels at Yesvantpur station has generated 0.95 Lakh Units and 110 KWp Solar Panel at Mysuru station has generated 1.42 Lakh Units. These railway stations generated Rs 21.42 Lakhs savings altogether. In the present financial year, SWR is planning to install solar panels further at 26 railway stations.