Indian Railways’ Surat station redevelopment work to begin by January 2019; plans to make it world-class!

Surat city railway station redevelopment: Indian Railways hopes to begin the redevelopment work on the Surat station by January 2019. Earlier this month, the deadline for bidding for the redevelopment of Surat city railway station was extended from October 15 to October 31 by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC). The decision was taken to give a chance to new companies that wish to enter the race for the mega project. According to a TOI report, Indian Railways will provide rights to 8.75 lakh sq m area for 90 years to the company that will be awarded the bid for the project. Once the financial and technical bids are opened on November 1, the redevelopment plan is likely to begin within 90 to 120 days.

General Manager (civil), IRSDC, VB Sood was quoted in the report saying that considering the project size as well as prevailing market conditions, many qualified parties have queries that need to be sorted out. He also said that there may be new parties as well that may want to join the race. Thus, IRSDC decided to extend the last date of bidding to October 31 from October 15, he added. According to the report, the company is looking for a private partner that will be given an area of 8.75 lakh sq m, for development including commercial premises.

With the redevelopment, the railway station will be turned into world-class multi-modal transport hub, which will include a swanky railway station, big ticketing hall, a bus terminal, wide station lobby, a modular passenger friendly concourse, retail and offices space in the commercial towers, seamless boarding facilities and connecting bridges among a host of other facilities. In future, the transport hub will also be linked with the Surat metro, BRTS as well as suburban network. SK Lohia, MD of IRSDC earlier told Financial Express Online that for the first time in India, the central government, state government and the urban local body are coming together in order to make a multi-modal transport hub by pooling their lands. He also said that it will be costliest till now.

Interestingly, the Surat city railway station will be the third one in the country to get an international-standard revamp, the first two being Habibganj and Gandhinagar railway stations.