Indian Railways suburban trains to run punctually! Speed trial conducted between Tambaram-Guduvancheri stations

The high speed trial run on this railway section was conducted o­n 21 October 2021.

Indian Railways to run faster local trains! The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bangalore, has recently conducted a statutory inspection of the newly laid 3rd Broad Gauge Line between Tambaram – Guduvancheri railway stations. According to a statement issued by the Southern Railway zone, the Commissioner of Railway Safety also conducted a high speed trial run, using a special train formation, between Tambaram and Guduvancheri railway stations. According to the Railway Ministry, the move will facilitate the running of suburban train services punctually. Besides, it will also increase the line capacity of this highly utilized section, the ministry added.

The high speed trial run on this railway section was conducted o­n 21 October 2021. People residing in the vicinity of the railway line between Guduvancheri – Tambaram railway stations were cautioned beforehand not to approach or trespass the railway lines.

Last month, the Railway Ministry had said that the national transporter has focussed on execution of maintenance works that were pending for several years confronting Indian Railways with severe bottlenecks. In this regard, Indian Railways has taken up major tunnelling work for Broad gauge third line between Barkhera – Budni section (covering a distance of 26.50 kilometres) of Bhopal – Itarsi third line rail project, which falls under the West Central Railway zone.

The PSU- Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, according to the ministry, is developing five tunnels with New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) having ballast less track in connection with third electrified broad gauge rail line between Barkhera – Budni on Bhopal – Itarsi railway route on West Central Railways’ Bhopal Division, in the districts of Sehore and Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. The Railway Ministry said that the move will ease congestion on Indian Railways’ Golden Diagonal, Delhi – Chennai route. With the third line commissioning, train services are likely to run at a speed of 130 Km per hour between Bina-Bhopal-Itarsi railway section.