Indian Railways’ suburban train services in West Bengal to resume; Here are 5 things to know

From 11 November 2020, suburban train services in the state of West Bengal will resume.

Soon, Kolkata residents can travel easily across the city! Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that starting from 11 November 2020, suburban train services in the state of West Bengal will resume. The local train services had remained suspended since the month of March when a nationwide lockdown was imposed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Railway Minister made the announcement on Twitter, further adding that adequate safety measures will be taken by the national transporter to enhance passenger convenience as well as facilitate smooth travel for the public. According to officials quoted in a PTI report, approval has been given to the South Eastern Railway zone to resume suburban train services.

According to the report, officials of Eastern Railways, South Eastern Railways and the state government of West Bengal met recently to prepare the standard operating procedure (SOP) for running Kolkata suburban train services. Indian Railways said that the national transporter is all set to start train services as and when the state government is ready with its plan of crowd dispersal as well as access control during peak hours. Here are 5 key things that local train commuters should know: