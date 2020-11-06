Indian Railways’ suburban train services in West Bengal to resume; Here are 5 things to know

The local train services had remained suspended since the month of March when a nationwide lockdown was imposed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Soon, Kolkata residents can travel easily across the city! Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that starting from 11 November 2020, suburban train services in the state of West Bengal will resume. The local train services had remained suspended since the month of March when a nationwide lockdown was imposed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Railway Minister made the announcement on Twitter, further adding that adequate safety measures will be taken by the national transporter to enhance passenger convenience as well as facilitate smooth travel for the public. According to officials quoted in a PTI report, approval has been given to the South Eastern Railway zone to resume suburban train services.
According to the report, officials of Eastern Railways, South Eastern Railways and the state government of West Bengal met recently to prepare the standard operating procedure (SOP) for running Kolkata suburban train services. Indian Railways said that the national transporter is all set to start train services as and when the state government is ready with its plan of crowd dispersal as well as access control during peak hours. Here are 5 key things that local train commuters should know:
Once the national transporter resume services, commuters would not be allowed to stand inside the local trains
The local train services will not stop at every station and will only halt at important and big railway stations
Inside the local trains, hawkers will not be allowed and also, the national transporter will not permit unnecessary gatherings of passengers
It is being said that one or two Railway Police personnel will be present in every train bogey in order to make sure that physical distancing is maintained by passengers
For passengers of local trains, Indian Railways had reportedly begun working on a system to issue e-tickets akin to the metro rail. Since only e-ticketing is not possible for local trains, the system of physical ticketing is likely to be continued.