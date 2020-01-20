Indian Railways struggles to confirm waitlisted tickets; 66 lakh tickets cancelled due to non-confirmation

Figures by the RTI query show that the Railway Ministry is struggling to cope with the huge rush of passengers in some trains across the Indian Railways network.

Several Indian Railways tickets booked online in the current fiscal year got cancelled due to non-confirmation: In the first eight months of the current fiscal year, as many as 65.69 lakh Indian Railways tickets which were booked online got automatically cancelled as they failed to get confirmation. According to a PTI report, a recent Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed that over eight lakh such tickets booked online got cancelled per month during that period. The figures demonstrate a huge number of passengers who tried to book online IRCTC train tickets.

Chandrashekhar Gaud, Neemuch district-based RTI activist told PTI that as many as 65,68,852 waitlisted tickets booked on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) portal automatically got cancelled after failing to get confirmation, between the months of April and November 2019 in the current fiscal year. He explained that after the wait-listed railway tickets fail to get confirmation, they automatically get cancelled during the final chart preparation of the trains and the amount of the ticket gets credited to the accounts of the passengers accordingly. After the deduction of the cancellation fee, the money is reversed to IRCTC, which in turn credits the amount to the passengers’ account by the payment mode through which the ticket was purchased.

According to the report, the figures revealed by the RTI query shows that the Railway Ministry is struggling to cope with the huge rush of passengers in some trains across the Indian Railways network. Moreover, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently stated that the demand of the ticket seekers in some of the trains is more than 150 per cent.

According to Goyal, Indian Railways seeks to attract an investment of a sum of Rs 50 lakh crore in the next 12 years in order to expand the facilities in passenger as well as goods trains through the support of modernisation. However, he stated that the big investment will be impossible only through the government and rail budgets, hence the only solution for this is funding through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.