Indian Railways strengthens surveillance; identifies 202 stations for installation of new security system

202 railway stations have been identified to install an Integrated Security System.

In a bid to strengthen surveillance mechanism, Indian Railways has identified 202 railway stations to install an Integrated Security System (ISS). The system comprises of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, access control, personal and baggage screening system and bomb detection and disposal system. Across Maharashtra, stations like Pune, Nagpur, Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan Church Gate, Marine Drive, Mumbai Central, Lower Parel, Elphinston Road, Dadar, Matunga Road, Bandra Local, Bandra Terminus, Santa Cruz, Vile Parle, Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, Borivali and with many other stations have been identified by Railway Ministry for the installation of ISS. Many railway stations like Howrah, Asansol, Bardhaman, Kolkata (T), Dum Dum, Durgapur, Dum Dum Junction, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Central, Chandni Chowk, Esplanade, Park Street, Netaji Bhawan, Jatindas Park, Kalighat, Tollygunge, Siliguri, Kharagpur stations along with others have been identified in West Bengal.

Dhanbad, Tatanagar, Ranchi, Bokaro and other stations have been identified in Jharkhand for the installation of ISS. In Uttar Pradesh, many important railway stations like Mughalsarai, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Saharanpur Agra, Mathura, Jhansi, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur along with many other stations have been identified. Patna Junction, Muzzafarpur, Chhapra, Kishanganj and other stations in Bihar and stations such as Puri, Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar and others in Odisha have been identified. In Andhra Pradesh, two stations namely, Visakapatnam and Tirupati stations have been selected by Railway Ministry for the installation of ISS.

In Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi Main, H.Nizamuddin, Delhi Cantt, Anand Vihar and other stations have been identified. Srinagar, Jammutawi, Udhampur and other stations across Jammu and Kashmir will be installed with ISS. In Punjab, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Bathinda and other stations have been selected to install ISS. Guwahati, Dibrugarh, New Bongaigaon, Silchar and other stations across Assam have been identified.

Four stations namely, Vadodara, Godhra, Ahmedabad and Surat stations in Gujarat have been selected to install ISS. Chandigarh station in Chandigarh, Ambala and Kalka stations in Haryana, Dimapur station in Nagaland, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner and Jodhpur stations in Rajasthan have been selected for the installation of ISS. In Kerala, three stations namely, Trivandrum, Ernakulam and Calicut stations and four stations, Mangalore, Bangalore, Yaswantpur and Mysore stations across Karnataka have been selected for installation of ISS.

In Tamil Nadu, stations such as Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Beach, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Madurai and others have been selected. Two stations, Secunderabad and Hyderabad staions in Telangana, two stations, Bilaspur and Raipur stations in Chhattisgarh and three stations, Bhopal, Itarsi and Ujjain stations in Madhya Pradesh have been identified for ISS installation too.