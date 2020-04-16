Indian Railways steps COVID-19 fight with 30,000 coveralls for health workers in April; 1 lakh in May

Indian Railways plans to produce as many as 1,00,000 coveralls in May 2020 in a mission mode.

Indian Railways units make coveralls to fight Coronavirus! The production units, workshops and field units of Indian Railways have started producing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. These coveralls will be used for medical and health-care personnel who get directly exposed to the novel Coronavirus infection when working amongst infected patients. According to the Railway Ministry, the national transporter will manufacture over 30,000 such coveralls in April 2020. Besides, Indian Railways plans to produce as many as 1,00,000 coveralls in May 2020 in a mission mode. The ministry also informed that the prescribed tests have already been cleared by the prototype coveralls with the highest grades at the authorized DRDO laboratory at Gwalior.

As the medical staff of Indian Railways, as well as other health workers and care-givers, are working tirelessly fighting the novel Coronavirus, they are directly exposed to the COVID-19 infection when working amongst infected patients. Therefore, they need to be provided with a special type of impervious coverall that can guard against the virus and other disease-carrying fluids. Since such coveralls can be used only once they are needed in large numbers.

To fulfill the requirement of PPEs, the Northern Railways’ Jagadhari Workshop had taken the initiative to design as well as produce a prototype PPE coverall. In the current month of April 2020, the national transporter has been able to procure as well as distribute sufficient raw material to its workshops and other units for producing over 30,000 PPE coveralls.

According to the ministry, the production of coveralls has been started and for another 1,00,000 coveralls in the month of May 2020, sourcing of appropriate raw material has been started as well. The Railway Ministry further claimed that all this has been done by the Production Units and Workshops of Indian Railways despite there being a shortage of raw materials and machinery for producing PPE coveralls.