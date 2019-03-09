Indian Railways stations to have new benches, improved toilets and free WiFi with this unique initiative

With the help of Rail Sahyog platform, corporates and PSUs can contribute for provision of amenities at or near railway stations through CSR funds.

Major upgradation for Indian Railways! Soon, stations across the Indian Railways network will sport a new look. With new benches and improved toilets, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is all set to maximize the comfort level and journey experience of passengers. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has recently announced that the General Insurance Corporation has committed to provide funds for as many as 5,000 stainless steel benches at railway stations as part of three projects that are supported through Rail Sahyog, according to a PTI report. With the help of Rail Sahyog platform, corporates and PSUs can contribute for provision of amenities at or near railway stations through Corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

According to the report, these stainless steel benches will be provided at 250 railway stations of Central Railway and Western Railway zones. Goyal was quoted in the report saying that with CSR support from corporates such as Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries, over 2,400 toilets will be built in circulating areas of railway stations with separate units for women, men and Divyangjan. In addition to this, he also said that the toilets at the railway stations will be provided with low-cost sanitary pads dispenser, condom vending machines and incinerator.

Interestingly, the implementation of free WiFi facility project at Indian Railways stations across the country will soon be completed. Out of 8,738 railway stations across India, 6,441 stations have been planned to be provided with WiFi facility. However, 2,297 halt stations will not be provided with this facility. So far, 832 railway stations have the facility of free high-speed WiFi. It has also been reported that by the end of this month, as many as 775 more railway stations will be covered with WiFi service.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister also informed that TATA Trust will take up 4,791 balance stations. The stations will be targeted for commissioning progressively by 2 September 2019, which will be on the day of the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.