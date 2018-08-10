Indian Railways stations to get a facelift! Over 1,000 stations identified; check the state-wise numbers

So far, 1,253 railway stations have been identified under this scheme.

Redevelopment of Indian Railways stations: When it comes to railway infrastructure, stations form a big part of it, and with that in mind Indian Railways is planning to give a facelift to over a thousand stations across the country! Recently, the Minister of State of Railways, Rajen Gohain in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha stated the fact that the upgradation of railway stations is a continuous and on-going process. He further informed that at present, Indian Railways stations across the nation are being modernized under the ‘Adarsh Station Scheme’. For development under the ‘Adarsh Station Scheme’, the railway stations are selected on the basis of the identified need for upgradation of amenities. However, under the ‘Adarsh Station Scheme’, no separate fund is allocated for the modernization of the railway stations. For the development, the expenditure is funded under Plan Head – ‘Passenger Amenities’, the minister informed adding that so far, 1,253 railway stations have been identified under this scheme. Here is the state-wise number of railway stations that have been identified under this scheme for redevelopment:

46 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh

28 railway stations in Assam

59 railway stations in Bihar

17 railway stations in Chhattisgarh

4 railway stations in Delhi

2 railway stations in Goa

32 railway stations in Gujarat

16 railway stations in Haryana

2 railway stations in Himachal Pradesh

5 railway stations in Jammu & Kashmir

29 railway stations in Jharkhand

44 railway stations in Karnataka

75 railway stations in Kerala

44 railway stations in Madhya Pradesh

108 railway stations in Maharashtra

1 railway station in Nagaland

47 railway stations in Orissa

2 railway stations in Puducherry

32 railway stations in Punjab

40 railway stations in Rajasthan

25 railway stations in Telangana

50 railway stations in Tamil Nadu

1 railway station in Tripura

152 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh

8 railway stations in Uttarakhand

384 railway stations in West Bengal