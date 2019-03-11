Indian Railways stations to be world-class! 690 rail stations to have ‘airport-standard’ lighting soon

As many as 190 railway stations have been selected for improvement in illumination level.

Indian Railways to have “airport-standard” lighting at railway stations! Soon, you will be able to spot “airport-standard” lighting at Indian Railways stations. Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has announced that as part of its endeavour to provide facilities at railway stations across India at par with “airport-standards”, the national transporter has taken a major step to improve illumination at the railway stations. According to the Railway Ministry, as many as 190 railway stations, which were either state capitals or million cities or cities of strategic/tourist/religious importance, have been selected for improvement in illumination level.

Out of the 190 identified railway stations, 100 railway stations have already been upgraded so far. The ministry also informed that the illumination work at other railway stations is going on at a rapid pace, and the overall work is likely to be completed by April 2019. Moreover, due to the overwhelming response the initiative received from the public, the Railway Ministry has now decided to improve illumination levels at as many as 500 additional railway stations across the country. That takes the total count to 690!

Indian Railways is also redeveloping and beautifying various railway stations across India. This financial year, the national transporter is eyeing to upgrade 68 railway stations in total, by providing various passenger-friendly amenities and facilities. Some of the stations, which have recently undergone massive transformation include Mathura Junction, Jaipur Junction, New Delhi railway station, Sainagar Shirdi station and Lonavala station. Additionally, Habibganj and Gandhi Nagar stations are being turned into world-class stations with several state-of-the-art airport-like features.

Meanwhile, the Railway Minister also announced that all Mountain Railways of Indian Railways network will have Vistadome coaches. The latest addition to boast this feature would be Nilgiri Mountain Railway. He announced that order for hundred such coaches has been given to the concerned production unit of the national transporter. Also, E-Office project has been launched recently, which aims to facilitate effective, efficient and transparent inter-government as well as intra-government transactions and processes.