Indian Railways stations set for airport-like revamp! Rs 7,500 crore to be spent on 50 stations this year

IRSDC is government’s special purpose vehicle, designed to develop new and redevelop existing stations.

Indian Railways stations redevelopment: Indian Railways all set to give a new makeover to as many as 50 railway stations this year! A whopping amount of Rs 7,500 crore is likely to be invested by the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) for the renovation of 50 railway stations across the country in 2019. The redevelopment project of Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry will include separate arrival and departure areas at railway stations, just like airports across the country in order to improve security as well as passenger flow management, according to a recent HT report. IRSDC is government’s special purpose vehicle, designed to develop new and redevelop existing stations.

According to IRSDC Managing Director SK Lohia, who was quoted in the report, for most of the major railway stations across India, arrivals and departures will be separate. However, he further stated that at railway stations where there is not much crowd, the existing system will be in place. Currently, passengers who have to board trains wait at railway platforms. The passenger waiting areas will be now be moved to concourses, he said. The arrival and departure will be segregated, depending on the space, by different levels or through partition at the same level, Lohia added. Under the redevelopment project, initially IRSDC will focus on the renovation of 50 railway stations through public-private partnership, the report said.

The railway stations which have been identified for redevelopment include Anand Vihar, Bijwasan, Chandigarh, Shivaji Nagar, Surat, Baiyyappananhalli, Nagpur, Gwalior, Amritsar, Gandhinagar (Jaipur), Sabarmati, Kanpur, Thakurli railway stations. Currently, redevelopment work is going on Habibganj and Gandhi Nagar (Gujarat) railway stations.

As per the information provided on IRSDC website, 70% of civil work on Habibganj station and 82% of civil work on Gandhi Nagar station was completed till December 31, 2018. In November 2018, Lohia told Financial Express Online that development work on both the railway stations was progressing satisfactorily and IRSDC is hopeful that Habibganj and Gandhi Nagar railway stations will be commissioned some time in 2019. Both Habibganj and Gandhi Nagar stations will be Indian Railways’ first two world-class railway stations, equipped with state-of-the-art airport-like amenities.