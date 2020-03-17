Indian Railways stations go plastic-free! Don’t litter with bottles; check these new machines at stations

Plastic Bottle Crushing Machines or PBCMs are considered pivotal tools that help reduce the usage of single-use plastic.

Indian Railways stations go plastic-free! With an aim to ban single-use plastic under the Modi government’s ‘Swacch Bharat’ initiative, Plastic Bottle Crushing Machines (PBCMs) have been installed at five railway stations by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation LTD. (IRSDC). These railway stations are Anand Vihar Railway station (ANVT), Chandigarh Junction Railway station (CDG), KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, Pune Railway station, and Secunderabad Railway station. The initiative has been undertaken to minimize plastic waste at the station premises. IRSDC has been entrusted with the responsibility to improve facilities and passenger amenities at these aforementioned railway stations.

What are Plastic Bottle Crushing Machines or PBCMs for Indian Railways?

Plastic Bottle Crushing Machines or PBCMs are considered pivotal tools that help reduce the usage of single-use plastic. The machine shreds the plastic bottles into pellets and it is sent for recycling by a waste management vendor. A single machine can store up to a minimum of 700 to 800 1 litre bottles, according to IRSDC.

At Anand Vihar Railway Station, one PBCM has been installed at the concourse area of the station on the first floor. It was initially installed by IRCTC but the maintenance of the machine has been taken care by IRSDC.

At KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, a PBCM has been installed at platform number 1 of KSR Bengaluru Station under the CSR initiative of Parle Agro.

At Chandigarh Railway Station, you will find a PBCM at Platform number 1. Notably, the PBCM is centrally connected through IoT based system to record the deposited bottle. A television set has also been installed for educating users about the machine. Plastic Bottle Crushing machine installed at Chandigarh station has been manufactured by ‘Biocrux’ and installed by ‘Parle G’ through CSR Activity. This machine can store 700 to 800 crushed bottles. Crushed bottles are taken out by ‘Biocrux’ and are further used for making T-shirts, caps, flex etc. On an average 70 to 80 bottles are put by the passengers in the machine at Chandigarh station. Rs 5 one-time incentive through Paytm is given to the person using the machine to crush the bottle.

At Pune Railway Station, two PBCMs are installed at platform number 1. These were installed by IRCTC initially while the maintenance of the machine is taken care by IRSDC. At Secunderabad Railway Station, a total of 11 PBCMs machines are installed at the station. These machines are installed across the 10 platforms. IRSDC operates and maintains these machines.

IRSDC has said that it will undertake all the necessary actions towards environment conservation. “As and when more stations’ ‘Facility Management’ will be given to IRSDC, we shall undertake the needful steps to preserve our planet primarily,” IRSDC said in a statement.