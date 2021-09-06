Indian Railways’ state-of-the-art Visvesvaraya terminal in Bengaluru to be benchmark for future stations

The Sir MV Terminal of Indian Railways is on par with the airport terminals.

M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru to be world-class! On Sunday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the facilities and amenities provided for enhancing the convenience and comfort of passengers at the M Visvesvaraya Terminal in the city of Bengaluru will set a benchmark for the stations, which will be developed all over the country in the coming future. The Union Minister appreciated the team of engineers who conceived and executed this state-of-the-art project, according to a PTI report. The M Visvesvaraya terminal in Bengaluru is the first centralised AC railway station at Byappanahalli, according to railway officials quoted in the report. The Sir MV Terminal of Indian Railways is on par with the airport terminals, the officials further claimed.

According to railway officials, the railway station, which is provided with as many as seven platforms, has been designed to serve a footfall of 1 lakh railway passengers on a daily basis. Besides, it also has passenger-friendly features such as Braille signage, ramps to access the subway apart from lifts and escalators, they stated.

According to the report, the Union Railway Minister also reviewed the railway yard’s operational aspects, amenities as well as innovative features provided at the railway station. Vaishnaw discussed the potential for transportation of parcels from this terminal with senior officials of the South Western Railway zone. The Union Minister instructed officials to formulate proposals in order to generate revenue from running of parcel special train services to transport white goods, textiles, industrial tools as well as other products manufactured in this area, the report added.

Bengaluru’s Byappanahalli railway station is being transformed into a world-class hub by IRSDC. Once redeveloped, it will boast many features including a new concourse area with food courts, cafes, kiosks, restaurants, waiting areas, retail shops, etc., modern passenger information and display systems, fire safety systems, security systems among others.