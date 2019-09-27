Indian Railways starts QR code process at 12 stations! Get paperless, unreserved tickets easily

QR codes at 12 stations of North Western Railway zone: This will enable passengers to swiftly book paperless and unreserved train tickets through the Indian Railways UTS mobile application.
Big boon for Indian Railways passengers! Now, get paperless train tickets easily and quickly with just a few clicks on your phone! The North Western Railway (NWR) zone of the Indian Railways network has taken a huge step for the ease and convenience of passengers with the use of mobile QR codes at as many as 12 of its important railway stations. This will enable passengers to swiftly book paperless and unreserved train tickets through the Indian Railways UTS mobile application. The QR codes have been made available at following railway stations of the NWR zone:
1. Abu Road
2. Ajmer
3. Udaipur city
4. Jaipur
5. Durgapura (Jaipur)
6. Gandhinagar (Jaipur)
7. Alwar
8. Rewari
9. Sanganer
10. Bikaner
11. Lalgarh
12. Jodhpur
The unreserved ticketing system (UTS) mobile ticketing allows a cashless, paperless and queue-free train ticket booking system. Abhay Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NWR zone stated that with respect to the paperless UTS tickets, passengers can get train tickets easily after scanning the QR codes, which have been issued at the above mentioned railway stations by using the UTS app on mobile phones.
Up until now, the paperless unreserved tickets could only be booked when a passenger was 30 to 50 meters away from the railway track at the particular station. But now, this problem has been resolved as the facility allows the passenger to scan the QR code provided at the railway station itself to get paperless tickets quickly. Through this new facility, passengers get a simple interface, using which the paperless unreserved ticket can be easily obtained on phones.
WATCH VIDEO | Bhubaneswar railway station: World-class, swanky transport hub coming up soon!
Follow these simple and quick steps for the QR scan-train ticket booking through UTS mobile app:
- Download the UTS mobile application from google play store or app store.
- Register and login in the UTS application with correct entries.
- Select the QR booking in the ‘Book Ticket Menu’ option
- Scan the station QR Code which is provided in the particular station premises.
- Select the destination and fill in the required fields.
- Book the ticket
