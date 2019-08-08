Indian Railways starts noble project! RailTel launches mobile medicare units across slums of Delhi

RailTel collaborated with the NGO Sewa Bharti and launched mobile medicare units for doorstep medical services at various slum areas of Delhi.

Indian Railways has launched a noble initiative towards providing healthcare needs for the underprivileged! RailTel, the Mini Ratna under the Ministry of Railways collaborated with the NGO Sewa Bharti and recently launched mobile medicare units in order to provide doorstep medical services to the poor and needy at various slum areas of Delhi. According to a statement from the Indian Railways’ PSU (public sector undertaking), the mobile healthcare units have been started across some of the slum areas of the national capital, where healthcare facilities are much needed. Some of the prominent features of the medicare units which have been launched are as follows:

The mobile dispensary units will have a doctor and also the support staff in order to provide basic medical care for the people at their doorsteps, who either cannot afford to avail healthcare services or afford to visit a hospital due to financial conditions.

The medicare unit, to be operated by Sewa Bharti, a registered NGO under the societies act, was flagged off by Suresh Angadi, the Minister of State for Railways. Suresh Angadi was quoted in a PTI report saying that this is a noble effort from the Mini Ratna PSU RailTel and Sewa Bharati in order to provide medical facilities for people in need. He added that there are a number of slums and underdeveloped areas in the national capital which will be benefited from initiatives like this.

RailTel, which is a Mini Ratna CPSU under the Railway Ministry, had been delegated with the task of completing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious project of facilitating all Indian Railways stations with free WiFi facility. RailTel is also the only consistently profitable and dividend paying Telecom CPSU which is under the central government. RailTel had initially completed the task of providing high-speed free WiFi facility at around 700 Indian Railways stations, it is now on its way to provide free WiFi across all stations on the network. Presently, as many as 1603 stations offer high-speed WiFi service and Indian Railways is looking to provide the facility of free high-speed WiFi at 6,485 railway stations, excluding the halt stations.