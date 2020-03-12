Indian Railways starts airport-like smart-access parking control system at New Delhi station! Know more

The access controlled parking system will also reduce the transit time of entry/exit of the passengers.

Now, you will be able to park your vehicles easily at the New Delhi station, without battling traffic congestion or overcrowded lanes! In a bid to provide a world-class experience to railway passengers, Indian Railways has started airport-like access-controlled parking system at the New Delhi railway station! The Northern Railways zone of the Railway Ministry has started a unique smart parking cum access control rights unified system at one of the most overcrowded stations of the Delhi division. A Northern Railways spokesperson of the Delhi division told Financial Express Online that the new parking system will provide flexibility to passengers in terms of pick up and drop facility as well as vehicle parking at the station. The access-controlled parking system will also reduce the transit time of entry/exit of the passengers.

Presently, at the main entry of the Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi railway station, two types of car parking operate, namely, premium and general car. According to Northern Railways, the features of the new parking-cum access control rights contract are as follows:

Three lanes parallel or adjacent to the station building have been introduced for facilitating passengers.

All vehicles such as cycles, scooters, motorcycles, cars, buses, trucks, tempos, cabs, taxis including kaali-peeli, auto rickshaws are allowed in the lanes

The commercial vehicles such as motorcycles, OLA/UBER, auto rickshaws, kaali-peelis, buses, trucks, tempos, vehicles having yellow/commercial number plates will have to pay Rs 30 as entry fees for the parking facility in the dedicated lanes

However, all the vehicles, including commercial and noncommercial are liable to pay the scheduled charges according to the time limit for picking up/dropping at the lanes. The scheduled charges are as follows:

For the first eight minutes, there is no scheduled charge for non commercial vehicles. For commercial vehicles, the charge is Rs 30

For 8-15 minutes, the scheduled charge for non commercial as well as commercial vehicles is Rs 50

For 15-30 minutes, the scheduled charge for non commercial as well as commercial vehicles is Rs 200

No pick up or drop facility will be allowed beyond a period of 30 minutes and if the vehicles are detected, they will be towed away, and an amount of Rs 1000 will be levied. The time period of eight minutes will be calculated from the entry point to the exit of the boom barrier.