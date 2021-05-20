Indian Railways’ special trains cancelled between Ahmedabad – Nagpur, Muzaffarpur and Kevadia; see full list

The Western Railway zone has decided to cancel three pairs of special trains.

More cancellations of special trains! In view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India, Indian Railways has decided to cancel several train services. According to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ahmedabad Division, the Western Railway zone has decided to cancel three pairs of special trains- Ahmedabad – Nagpur Special train, Ahmedabad – Muzaffarpur Special train and Ahmedabad – Kevadia Jan Shatabdi Special train. These special train services are being cancelled by the national transporter due to a decrease in the number of passengers amid. Following is the list of special trains, suspended by the Western Railway zone because of low occupancy:

1) Train Number 01138 Ahmedabad – Nagpur Special has been cancelled from 20 May 2021 to 1 July 2021

2) Train Number 01137 Nagpur – Ahmedabad Special has been cancelled from 19 May 2021 to 30 June 2021

3) Train Number 05270 Ahmedabad – Muzaffarpur Special has been cancelled from 29 May 2021 till further advise

4) Train Number 05269 Muzaffarpur – Ahmedabad Special has ben cancelled from 27 May 2021 till further advise

5) Train Number 09247 Ahmedabad – Kevadia Jan Shatabdi Special has been cancelled for 20 May 2021

6) Train Number 09250 Kevadia – Ahmedabad Jan Shatabdi Special has been cancelled for 20 May 2021

Meanwhile, Western Railways has decided to extend trips of train number 09081/09082 Surat – Hatia special train up to Madhupur station on special fare. Train number 09081 will depart from Surat on Thursday at 2.20 PM and will reach Madhupur at 12.15 AM on Saturday. This train will run on 20 May and 27 May, 2021. Similarly, train number 09082 will leave Madhupur on Saturday at 3.15 PM and will arrive Surat at 2.20 AM on Monday. This train will run on 22 May and 29 May, 2021. The train comprises of AC 3-tier, sleeper and second class seating coaches.