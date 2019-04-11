Indian Railways special gift for teachers! Teacher’s special trains to run between Mumbai-Varanasi; details

The special trains will be fully booked and will run between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai and Varanasi for the benefit of teachers during the summer holidays.

Indian Railways’ Teachers’ Special trains: Here’s some great news for teachers to relax and enjoy during summer holidays! Indian Railways will be running fully reserved teachers’ special trains on special charges during the upcoming months when summer break is observed for teachers and students alike. According to a recent press release issued by the Central Railway zone, the booking for the teacher’s special trains will start from April 21 this month. As the bookings start this month, the special trains will be fully booked and will run between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai and Varanasi for the benefit of teachers during the summer holidays. This will also prove to be easier for teachers to book railway tickets as their seats will be reserved. The details of the special trains operations, train timings and dates are as follows:

1. Two trains will run between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Varanasi on May 6 and May 7:

Train number 01101 Teacher’s special train will leave from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12:45 AM on May 6 and will arrive Varanasi station at 5:40 AM on next day.

Train number 01102 special will leave from Varanasi at 8:00 AM on May 7 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 AM on the next day.

The train will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Nasik Road, Igatpuri, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, Manikpur as well as Allahabad Chheoki junction stations.The train comprises one 1st AC and AC-2 Tier, one AC-2 Tier, five AC-3 Tier, 10 sleeper class and six general second class coaches.

2. Two trains will run between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Varanasi on June 10 and June 11:

Train number 01103 teacher’s special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12:45 AM on June 10 and will arrive Varanasi station at 5:40 AM on the next day.

Train number 01104 teacher’s special train will leave Varanasi at 8:00 AM on June 11 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12:15 AM on the next day.

The train will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Nasik Road, Igatpuri, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Manikpur, Satna, and Allahabad Chheoki junction stations. It comprises four AC-3 tier, 13 sleeper class and six general second class coaches.

Reservation and booking rules of the Teacher’s Special trains: