Indian Railways’ South Eastern Railway earnings from freight traffic rise to Rs 6007.17 crore

South Eastern Railway has earned Rs 6007.17 crore during the first half of the current financial year from originating freight traffic, an SER spokesman said Wednesday. The amount earned from April to September of 2018-19 by the SER is Rs 348.59 crore more than the corresponding period of last financial year, thus registering a growth of 6.16 per cent, SER spokesman Sanjoy Ghosh said.

“SER’s total freight loading during April-September of the current fiscal has been 75.06 million tonnes as against 73.56 million tonnes loaded during the corresponding period of last year, recording a growth of 2.04 per cent,” he said.

There has been a massive growth of 50 per cent in coal loading during the first six months of the current fiscal in comparison to the corresponding period of last year, he said. The major components of freight loading during the above period were 16.45 million tonnes of coal, 39.52 million tonnes of iron ore, 7.56 million tonnes of pig-iron and finished steel and 5.46 million tonnes of cement, Ghosh said.