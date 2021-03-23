Indian Railways Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru: India’s first centralised AC station is now ready! Watch Video

Indian Railways is all set to open the country's first-ever centralised air-conditioned terminal in Bengaluru.

Indian Railways’ Sir M.Visvesvaraya Terminal Railway Station: India’s first centralised AC terminal ready! Indian Railways is all set to open the country’s first-ever centralised air-conditioned terminal in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The railway station has been named after Bharat Ratna Indian civil engineer, Sir M Visvesvaraya. According to the Railway Ministry, the nation’s first centralised AC railway station- Sir M.Visvesvaraya Terminal is now ready for operations. The railway station has been provided with enhanced passenger amenities, adequate parking spaces, beautiful landscape, and infrastructure. Watch the video below shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to get a glimpse of the new centralised AC terminal:

The Railway Ministry is working towards the redevelopment of several stations across the country. A few days ago, the progress of Habibganj and Gandhinagar railway station, which are set to become the country’s first world-class airport-like stations, was reviewed by the Railway Minister. At present, work is being done at these two stations for redevelopment with facilities at par with airports and as Multi Modal Hubs along with commercial development. The ministry recently also notified that currently, work on the redevelopment of as many as 123 railway stations is in progress, out of which the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) is working on 63 stations, while the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is working on 60 stations.

According to the Railway Ministry, the total investment required for the redevelopment of 123 railway stations along with real estate development is approximately Rs 50,000 crore as per current estimates. Presently, renovation works have been initiated in Habibganj and Gwalior stations in Madhya Pradesh; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nagpur, Ajni stations in Maharashtra; Ayodhya and Gomti Nagar stations in Uttar Pradesh; Safdarjung and New Delhi stations in Delhi; Gandhinagar and Sabarmati stations in Gujarat; Tirupati and Nellore stations in Andhra Pradesh; Amritsar station in Punjab; Ernakulam station in Kerala, Dehradun station in Uttarakhand and Puducherry station in UT of Puducherry.