Indian Railways Signal & Telecommunications Workshop, Mettuguda starts manufacturing Point Machines; benefits

Indian Railways takes a major step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat! Signal and Telecommunications Workshop, located at Mettuguda, Secunderabad in South Central Railways has developed in-house facility for manufacturing Point Machines. The workshop has become the third such manufacturing unit across the Indian Railways network. According to the Railway Ministry, point machines are vital for safely changing the movement of trains from one line to another. They securely lock necessary points, while ensuring the least vibrations during train movements. There is a continuous requirement of point machines both for replacing machines completing codal life and for new lines, the national transporter said.

Previously, only two units over Indian Railways were manufacturing these machines, with the rest being met by External Agencies. The ministry further said that the Signal and Telecommunications Workshop at Mettuguda has a capacity to manufacture 3,250 number of point machines – 143 mm and 220 mm. The production from this Indian Railways unit will be able to cater to the requirement of the South Central Railway zone, besides supplying to other zonal railways. Some of the major benefits include greater availability of Point Machines at lower cost and less dependence on external agencies, it added.

Meanwhile, in a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway zone has announced the extension of several Special Trains between various destinations. These trains include Train Number 07455 Narsapur-Secunderabad on 5, 12, 19 and 26 December; Train Number 07456 Secunderabad-Vijayawada on 6, 13, 20 and 27 December; Train Number 07577 Machilipatnam-Secunderabad via Kazipet on 5, 12, 19 and 26 December; Train Number 07578 Secunderabad-Machilipatnam via Guntur on 5, 12, 19 and 26 December; Train Number 07607 Purna-Tirupati 6, 13, 20 and 27 December; Train Number 07608 Tirupati-Purna on 7, 14, 21 and 28 December; Train Number 07067 Machilipatnam-Kurnool City on 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30 December; Train Number 07068 Kurnool City-Machilipatnam on 3, 8, 5, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29 and 31 December.