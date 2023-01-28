Indian Railways shares video of passengers dancing as Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train arrives at Puri railway station – Watch

It was a moment of joy for the passengers of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train when it arrived at the Puri Railway Station, Odisha, on Saturday.

The Ministry of Railways tweeted a video along with the caption – “Elation and delight among the passengers after the Shree Jagannatha Yatra Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train arrived at the Puri Railway Station, Odisha”.

In the 19-second video, passengers can be seen dancing.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, also tweeted a video related to the train arriving at Puri. The 40-second video shows a festival-like environment at the railway station.

On January 25th, from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station, Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train “Shri Jagannath Yatra” was flagged off. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, is running the train.

Elation and delight among the passengers after the "Shree Jagannatha Yatra" Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train arrived at the Puri Railway Station, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/bhUpZgnpGd — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 28, 2023

The train started on its very special tour – Shri Jagannath Yatra – with 528 tourists. It will cover some of the very prominent pilgrimage and heritage destinations of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Orissa.

Sri Jagannath Yatra #BharatGaurav train arrives at Puri. pic.twitter.com/CHERm3Z1AA — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 28, 2023

Eight-day tour

IRCTC is operating the Bharat Gaurav AC Tourist Train on the eight-day special tour.

The train will take passengers to one of the Char Dhams of India – the Jagannath temple of Puri. The visit of Varanasi, Baidyanath Dham, Konark, and Gaya are added attractions of the tour for the passengers.

The first stop was in Varanasi, the ancient holy city, where tourists visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Corridor and Ganga ghats.

The second stop was at Jasidih Railway station in Jharkhand. The tourists visited Baidyanath dham Jyotirlinga temple.

The third stop was in Puri. Here they will stay for two nights. In Puri, tourists will visit Golden Puri beach, Jagannath temple, the Sun temple (in Konark), and the temples in Bhubaneshwar.

Gaya will be the last destination. Here travellers will visit Vishnupad temple as part of the tour. Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will return back to Delhi on 1st Feb 2023.