Indian Railways sets up Reservation cum Help Desk at Delhi & Mumbai Airports for students coming from Ukraine

Operation Ganga: In a bid to make ticket booking easier for stranded students or passengers arriving from Ukraine, Indian Railways has set up railway facilitation desks at Delhi and Mumbai Airports. The Railway Ministry has recently announced that at Indira Gandhi International Airport and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Reservation cum Help Desks have been set up for students and passengers coming from the war-torn nation. In the city of Mumbai, the national transporter has opened the Reservation cum Help Desk near Gate Number 4 at Level P4 of Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Recently, the state government of Haryana announced to set up a helpdesk at Mumbai Airport in a bid to help students returning from Ukraine. This helpdesk is set for functioning from Wednesday. Three police personnel as well as a HAFED official have been sent to the city of Mumbai who shall be stationed at the Helpdesk, government officials were quoted saying in an IE report. According to the officials, the helpdesk will make arrangements for students from the state of Haryana who arrive at Mumbai to reach Delhi. The state government of Haryana has already set up a help desk at Delhi Airport to help students in view of the Ukraine crisis.

A government spokesperson was quoted saying in the IE report that in a bid to assist the students and residents of Haryana stuck in Ukraine, Sanjay Joon has been appointed by the government as the nodal officer at the state level. The Deputy Commissioner, at the district level, will be the nodal officer. According to the spokesperson, the state government has set up a State-Level Control Room at the office of the Divisional Commissioner in Faridabad. To help students and residents from Haryana, this control room will function 24×7 with the staff working in shifts throughout the day, the spokesperson added.