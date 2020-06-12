Indian Railways sets new benchmark! Runs 1st Double-stack container train in high rise OHE electrified sections

The operations commenced on 10 June 2020 from Gujarat’s Palanpur and Botad railway stations. (ANI)

Indian Railways sets new benchmark! A new world benchmark has been created by Indian Railways recently by running the first Double Stack Container Train in high rise Over Head Equipment (OHE) electrified sections of the Western Railway zone. In a first of its kind achievement, the national transporter commissioned the first high rise OHE, which has a contact wire height of 7.57 metre. According to the Railway Ministry, this will give a boost to the ambitious mission of Green India as the latest green initiative over the Indian Railways network. With this development, Indian Railways has become the first railway network to operate Double Stack Container train with high reach pantograph in high rise OHE section. These operations commenced on 10 June 2020 from Gujarat’s Palanpur and Botad railway stations.

According to the Railway Ministry, the thrust of such kind of initiatives is on innovation, speed as well as customization in freight operations. In spite of the time that was lost under the nationwide lockdown, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry is focussing to surpass the last year’s freight figures. Between the period from 1 April 2020 and 10 June 2020, 178.68 million tonnes of commodities have been transported across the country through Indian Railways’ uninterrupted freight trains operations.

In order to keep the supply chain functional, more than 32.40 lakh wagons carried supplies from 24 March 2020 to 10 June 2020. Out of these wagons, over 18 lakh wagons carried major items such as vegetables, fruits, edible oil, milk, food grains, salt, sugar, coal, petroleum products, fertilizers, etc. During the period from 1 April 2020 to 10 June 2020, the national transporter loaded 12.74 million tonnes of food grains as compared to 6.79 million tonnes of food grains in the same period last year. Besides, from 22 March 2020 to 10 June 2020, a total of 3,897 Parcel Train services have also been operated, out of which 3,790 are time-tabled trains. Total consignment of 1,39,196 tonnes has been loaded in these Parcel Trains.